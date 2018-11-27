PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 9,119 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 43.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 53.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.15. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,995. The company has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $113.57 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

