PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $501,000 in Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Stock

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter worth about $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cloudera by 641.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CLDR. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

CLDR stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,036. Cloudera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a negative net margin of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $375,342.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,805. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/peak6-investments-llc-invests-501000-in-cloudera-inc-cldr-stock.html.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.