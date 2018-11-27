PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,326 Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,326 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVCO. BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Craig Hallum set a $230.00 target price on Cavco Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

CVCO stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $261.80. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.18. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $241.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cavco Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

