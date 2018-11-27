PDC Energy (PDCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.94

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.94 and last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 410950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.16.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.85) earnings per share. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $224,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,454 shares in the company, valued at $980,391.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $28,049.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $506,524.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,041 shares of company stock valued at $615,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $321,744,000 after acquiring an additional 137,366 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 41.3% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 113,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,954 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 17,162 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

