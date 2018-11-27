Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,192,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 83,994 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 1.8% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $631,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 92.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 165.3% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,492,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,324,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $609,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,938,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,392,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

