Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Director Purchases $105,500.00 in Stock

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Director A R. Alameddine bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,767.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.96. 5,440,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,395,982. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.13.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,895,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,137 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,935,000 after buying an additional 145,243 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,633,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,456,000 after buying an additional 933,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Parsley Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Director Purchases $105,500.00 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/parsley-energy-inc-pe-director-purchases-105500-00-in-stock.html.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.