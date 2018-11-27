Parkwood LLC Acquires New Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 71.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter worth $15,387,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter worth $272,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.11. 5,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,164. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $99.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

