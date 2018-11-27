Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 33.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 321,549 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $71,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,879,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,512,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,536 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,201,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,636,000 after purchasing an additional 51,787 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 382.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,784,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $457,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,479 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,607 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,423,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,221,000 after purchasing an additional 61,681 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $880,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $95.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.79. 115,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,256. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

