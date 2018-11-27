Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $61.02 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,346,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,839 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $61,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 160.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $532.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.50 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 11.25%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $252,120.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,572,492.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,584.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,471 shares of company stock worth $9,763,272 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

