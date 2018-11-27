Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stake Increased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,909 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $237.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $170.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $140.12 and a 12-month high of $239.50. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $658.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.23, for a total value of $7,369,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 256,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,338,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $6,957,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 140,841 shares in the company, valued at $32,663,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,711 shares of company stock worth $62,090,136 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

