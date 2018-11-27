Osram Licht (OSR) PT Set at €40.00 by Morgan Stanley

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Societe Generale set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.50 ($51.74).

Shares of OSR traded up €4.86 ($5.65) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €38.64 ($44.93). The company had a trading volume of 2,887,696 shares. Osram Licht has a 1-year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 1-year high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

