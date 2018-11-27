Oscar K. Brown Buys 2,500 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Stock

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Director Oscar K. Brown purchased 2,500 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at $196,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PAGP traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,681. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 57.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 32,806 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 34.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 18.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 25,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 623,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after buying an additional 42,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Plains GP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $29.00 target price on Plains GP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

