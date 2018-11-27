Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 101,599 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.26% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OFIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.30. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.65 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kimberley A. Elting sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $427,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,277. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luke T. Faulstick sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $515,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at $435,225.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,343 shares of company stock worth $1,690,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/orthofix-medical-inc-ofix-shares-sold-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.