Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,274,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $65,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in Oracle by 28.8% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 10,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Oracle from $62.50 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $177,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,814.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,257,365. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/oracle-co-orcl-shares-sold-by-blue-fin-capital-inc.html.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.