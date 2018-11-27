Ontology Market Cap Reaches $218.16 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00019936 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, HitBTC, Koinex and Bitbns. Ontology has a market cap of $218.16 million and approximately $28.77 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,115,881 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, BCEX, Indodax, Gate.io, Bibox, HitBTC, Upbit, Kucoin, Huobi, Bitbns, Binance, OKEx, Hotbit and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

