Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 33,000 Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.08% of Bank of Hawaii as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 441,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,867,000 after purchasing an additional 296,779 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 57,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BOH opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $164.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 33,000 Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board-purchases-shares-of-33000-bank-of-hawaii-co-boh.html.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.