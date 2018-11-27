Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Holdings in Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) by 126.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,273 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Qiagen by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Qiagen by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 548.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Qiagen by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Qiagen by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QGEN opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. Qiagen NV has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $377.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Commerzbank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Qiagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

