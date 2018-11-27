Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 344.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,755 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 462,849 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after buying an additional 16,318 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,775 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.65.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $50,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

