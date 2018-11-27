OmiseGO (OMG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.09 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $189.99 million and $18.09 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00035915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, OTCBTC, GOPAX and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00019802 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009799 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006087 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00002305 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, BigONE, Independent Reserve, Kucoin, Huobi, IDCM, BitForex, DDEX, Ovis, Crex24, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Bitbns, TDAX, Coinnest, Tidex, CoinExchange, B2BX, Zebpay, Cryptopia, Liqui, Gate.io, TOPBTC, Iquant, Vebitcoin, Kyber Network, DigiFinex, Braziliex, Hotbit, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Upbit, Neraex, CoinEx, Bithumb, IDAX, Mercatox, Exmo, OKEx, Coinrail, C2CX, ABCC, Binance, CoinBene, BitMart, ChaoEX, IDEX, Livecoin, AirSwap, FCoin, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BX Thailand, Koinex, Ethfinex, GOPAX, CoinTiger, BitBay and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

