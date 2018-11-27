Omead Ostadan Sells 644 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) EVP Omead Ostadan sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $197,540.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,112.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $5.00 on Tuesday, reaching $321.79. 747,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,292. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.51 and a 52 week high of $372.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. Illumina had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Argus set a $372.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Illumina to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/omead-ostadan-sells-644-shares-of-illumina-inc-ilmn-stock.html.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.