Okta (OKTA) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Okta to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Okta has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. Okta had a negative net margin of 38.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 270,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $19,651,986.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at $854,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $82,213.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,142 shares of company stock worth $23,827,125. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in Okta by 4.7% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 100,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Okta by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Okta by 75.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Okta by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.