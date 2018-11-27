OFCOIN (OF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $195,069.00

OFCOIN (CURRENCY:OF) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. One OFCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OFCOIN has a market cap of $0.00 and $195,069.00 worth of OFCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OFCOIN has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.02557796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00128068 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00186316 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.78 or 0.08675712 BTC.

About OFCOIN

OFCOIN’s total supply is 51,200,000,000 coins. The official website for OFCOIN is www.ofbank.com . The Reddit community for OFCOIN is /r/OFCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OFCOIN’s official Twitter account is @OFIDPlatform

Buying and Selling OFCOIN

OFCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OFCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OFCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OFCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

