nVent Electric PLC (NVT) Receives $28.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In other nVent Electric news, Director William T. Monahan sold 17,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $481,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $534,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,834,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,582,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,987,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5,608.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,593,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,428,000 after buying an additional 2,547,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. 42,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. nVent Electric has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $563.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.40 million. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

