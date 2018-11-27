Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.64

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 5053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JFR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/nuveen-floating-rate-income-fund-jfr-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-9-64.html.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.