Nutanix (NTNX) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Nutanix to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $41.72 on Monday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.37. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. The business had revenue of $303.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $336,904.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $771,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

