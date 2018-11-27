Nuggets Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,264.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,264.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.02573849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00127255 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00186198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.07 or 0.08600954 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

