Nucor Co. (NUE) Position Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nucor worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Nucor had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nucor Co. (NUE) Position Raised by American International Group Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/nucor-co-nue-position-raised-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.