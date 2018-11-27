Novartis (NVS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on NVS. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.90.
Novartis stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novartis has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $94.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.
