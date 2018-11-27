Novartis (NVS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NVS. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.90.

Novartis stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novartis has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

