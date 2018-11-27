NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Stake Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,269 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 316.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 37,420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 13.8% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,030,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 246,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 88.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,399,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 657,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 5,889,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

In other NovaGold Resources news, VP David A. Ottewell sold 60,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $224,952.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 645,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,286.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 20,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $78,913.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,438,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,551,463.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,635 shares of company stock worth $1,840,750 in the last three months.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

