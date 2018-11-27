NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 16,110 Shares of Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,110 shares during the quarter. Corporate Capital Trust accounts for 2.2% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.39% of Corporate Capital Trust worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 342,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 148,205 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Corporate Capital Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.01.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Corporate Capital Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Capital Trust Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Capital Trust from $17.00 to $16.61 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Corporate Capital Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

About Corporate Capital Trust

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc is a business development company co- sponsored by CNL Fund Advisors Company and KKR Asset Management, LLC. It specializes in senior debt and subordinated debt investments in medium and large sized mature companies. The fund does not invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans.

