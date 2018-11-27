Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Carbon Black Inc (CBLK)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBLK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Carbon Black during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC bought a new position in Carbon Black during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Carbon Black during the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Carbon Black during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,289,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Carbon Black during the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Carbon Black alerts:

Shares of Carbon Black stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. Carbon Black Inc has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carbon Black Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Carbon Black Inc (CBLK)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/northern-trust-corp-takes-position-in-carbon-black-inc-cblk.html.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Black Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Black and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.