Northern Trust Corp Has $2.90 Million Stake in CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 434.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of CTI BioPharma worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 546.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,803,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 101,055 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. CTI BioPharma Corp has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.36.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a negative net margin of 361.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

