Northern Trust Corp Acquires 2,732 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 500.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 64.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

NYSE:OPY opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.40. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.81 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

