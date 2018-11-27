Northcoast Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Copart in a report released on Friday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Copart had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Gabelli raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $50.19 on Monday. Copart has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 27.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,625,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,739 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Copart by 100.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,359,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,828,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,833,000 after purchasing an additional 795,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Copart by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,293,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

