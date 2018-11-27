Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Position Trimmed by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,770,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $626,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 121.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,861,163 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $494,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,774 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 19.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,922,975 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $278,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,905 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,063 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $273,563,000 after purchasing an additional 160,549 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,891,531 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $207,853,000 after purchasing an additional 67,558 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. Noble Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities set a $43.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

