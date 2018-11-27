NMC Health (NMC) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

NMC Health (LON:NMC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 2,940 ($38.42) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 3,411 ($44.57). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price objective on shares of NMC Health in a research note on Monday, November 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NMC Health from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,060 ($53.05) price objective (up from GBX 3,270 ($42.73)) on shares of NMC Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of NMC Health from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 5,400 ($70.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,370 ($57.10).

LON NMC opened at GBX 3,410 ($44.56) on Tuesday. NMC Health has a 52 week low of GBX 1,726 ($22.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,558 ($46.49).

In related news, insider Mark Tompkins sold 800 shares of NMC Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,218 ($42.05), for a total value of £25,744 ($33,639.10). Also, insider Jonathan Bomford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,476 ($45.42) per share, with a total value of £34,760 ($45,420.10).

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

