New Relic Inc (NEWR) CRO Erica Schultz Sells 382 Shares

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CRO Erica Schultz sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $28,711.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 20th, Erica Schultz sold 2,661 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $187,068.30.

On Friday, November 16th, Erica Schultz sold 3,679 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $303,848.61.

On Monday, October 15th, Erica Schultz sold 1,800 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $151,470.00.

On Monday, September 17th, Erica Schultz sold 2,739 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $286,472.01.

New Relic stock opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.26 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. First Analysis upgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New Relic by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after acquiring an additional 44,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 28.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,772,000 after acquiring an additional 731,705 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 16.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,971,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in New Relic by 40.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 31,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in New Relic by 10.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

