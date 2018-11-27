New Look Vision Group (BCI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.50

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$31.50 and last traded at C$31.78, with a volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. New Look Vision Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

In related news, insider Marie-Josée Mercier sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$55,711.80.

New Look Vision Group Company Profile (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in eastern Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

