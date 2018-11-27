New Gold Inc (NGD) Short Interest Down 28.8% in November

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,997,478 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 15,442,291 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,381,513 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on New Gold from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,470 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,015,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 464,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 143,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 3,027,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,296. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.47 million.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

