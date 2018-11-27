New Age Beverages (NBEV) Stock Price Down 4.3%

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.58. 63,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,947,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a current ratio of 15.69.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.49%. As a group, analysts expect that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 75.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 584,381 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 425.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 9.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “New Age Beverages (NBEV) Stock Price Down 4.3%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/new-age-beverages-nbev-stock-price-down-4-3.html.

New Age Beverages Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.