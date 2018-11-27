NEVERDIE Hits Market Cap of $198,395.00 (NDC)

NEVERDIE (CURRENCY:NDC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, NEVERDIE has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NEVERDIE token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEVERDIE has a market cap of $198,395.00 and approximately $174.00 worth of NEVERDIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEVERDIE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.31 or 0.02642540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00127898 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00186184 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.08672492 BTC.

About NEVERDIE

NEVERDIE was first traded on June 30th, 2017. NEVERDIE’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,004,200 tokens. NEVERDIE’s official website is neverdie.com . NEVERDIE’s official Twitter account is @nevereverdie and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NEVERDIE

NEVERDIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEVERDIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEVERDIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEVERDIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEVERDIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEVERDIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.