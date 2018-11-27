NetCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (NET)

NetCoin (CURRENCY:NET) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. NetCoin has a total market capitalization of $166,683.00 and $0.00 worth of NetCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NetCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.02340375 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00517666 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00027821 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00013855 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00017442 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00017364 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007787 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007616 BTC.

NetCoin Coin Profile

NetCoin (NET) is a POW/POS coin that uses the Scrypt Hybrid hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NetCoin’s total supply is 787,126,712 coins. The Reddit community for NetCoin is /r/NetcoinBeginners/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NetCoin’s official website is netcoin.io . NetCoin’s official Twitter account is @Netcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NetCoin’s official message board is forum.netcoin.io

Buying and Selling NetCoin

NetCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

