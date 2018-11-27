NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Receives $20.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. First Analysis set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 4,164,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $69,761,321.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $3,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 339,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,022.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,994,643 shares of company stock valued at $83,771,998. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after purchasing an additional 184,386 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,175,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,671,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 297,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.50 and a beta of -0.01.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.