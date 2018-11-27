Neogen (NEOG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, shares of Neogen outperformed its industry. The company continues to report robust revenue performance banking on balanced growth across all segments. Neogen is currently progressing well with the integration process related to several new acquisitions within its genomics business including recent purchase of laboratories in Brazil and Australia. Internationally, Neogen is expanding its business quite rapidly. The company witnessed growing revenues in Europe, Brazil, Mexico, China and India along with other geographies in the reported quarter. It has established a laboratory in Shanghai, China. However, the company exited first quarter fiscal 2019 on a mixed note with earnings ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the mark. Tough competition and pricing pressure also weigh on the stock. Escalating expenses put pressure on margins. Moreover, valuation looks stretched at this moment. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEOG. BidaskClub lowered Neogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Neogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.75.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.40. Neogen has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.43 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Neogen declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $641,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,403.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Herbert sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $2,144,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,941,397.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,651 shares of company stock worth $7,589,356. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth $120,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth $201,000. Cue Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth $231,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

