NEO Market Cap Reaches $453.87 Million (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. NEO has a total market capitalization of $453.87 million and approximately $124.53 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.98 or 0.00185932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Tidebit, Koinex and DragonEX. During the last week, NEO has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.87 or 0.02552603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00127385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.42 or 0.08691936 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026917 BTC.

About NEO

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NEO’s official website is neo.org . NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

NEO Coin Trading

NEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Ovis, CoinEx, Livecoin, Coinnest, CoinBene, Bibox, Koinex, BigONE, Binance, Gate.io, BitForex, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Huobi, BCEX, TDAX, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Liquid, Bitfinex, Kucoin, COSS, OTCBTC, Coinsuper, OKEx, Exrates, DragonEX, LBank, BitMart, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Switcheo Network, Tidebit, Allcoin, Bitinka, Bittrex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

