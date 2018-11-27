Nebulas (NAS) Price Reaches $0.64 on Major Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $29.27 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00017062 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Huobi, BCEX and Neraex. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.02351058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00128016 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00186430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.39 or 0.08570736 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,500,000 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Allcoin, BCEX, OKEx, LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.