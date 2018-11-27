Neblio (NEBL) 1-Day Volume Hits $492,291.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Neblio has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $13.57 million and $492,291.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00025588 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00050618 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00035947 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000767 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00001038 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00037787 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00048140 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000931 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 14,524,915 coins and its circulating supply is 13,771,260 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

