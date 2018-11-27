NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 78,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of NCI Building Systems worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 416.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after buying an additional 719,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 69.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 272,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,753,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,296,000 after purchasing an additional 171,732 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCS shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NCI Building Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NCI Building Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

NCS stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. NCI Building Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. NCI Building Systems’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NCI Building Systems Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

