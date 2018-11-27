National Commerce (NCOM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

NCOM has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered National Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James raised National Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised National Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ NCOM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 392,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,071. National Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.10.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). National Commerce had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that National Commerce will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 27.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,610,000 after purchasing an additional 238,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after purchasing an additional 79,814 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 4.6% during the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 378,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 56.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 127,172 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 23.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 33,764 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

