Raymond James Lowers National Commerce (NCOM) to Market Perform

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

NCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut National Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised National Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ:NCOM opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. National Commerce has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). National Commerce had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Commerce will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 688.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 43.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in National Commerce by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

